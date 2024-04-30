Welcome to new advertising sponsor Holy Rosary Parish and School

We’re happy to announce our new advertising partnership with Holy Rosary Parish and School.
Nestled in the heart of beautiful downtown Edmonds, Holy Rosary School has been inspiring lifelong learners since 1964 in a welcoming, caring, family environment. Accredited by the Western Catholic Education Association, Holy Rosary elementary and middle school boasts an outstanding, state-certified pre-kindergarten program, an after-school extended care program and a vibrant alumni community. Go to Holy Rosary School Visit for more information and to schedule a tour, or enjoy a virtual tour here.
Contact:
Holy Rosary Parish and School
760 Aloha Street
Edmonds, WA 98020
Parish office:
parishmail@holyrosaryedmonds.org
425-778-3122
School office:
425-778-3197
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.