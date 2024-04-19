Westgate Elementary School silent auction fundraiser begins April 22

Westgate Elementary School’s Parent Student Organization (PSO) is hosting a silent auction fundraiser that kicks off at 7 a.m. Monday, April 22.

Funds raised from the auction will support to the school with enrichment programs, grants for teachers and school supplies. The total cost of providing school supplies for the upcoming 2024-2025 school year now totals more than $10,000.

Auction logistics:

-Bidding begins at 7 a.m. Monday April 22 at 7 a.m. and closes on at 7 p.m. Friday April 26.

-New this year: The school has a “Fund-A-Need and More” section that provides a way to directly donate tangible items to the students of Westgate Elementary. These direct donations are a 100% tax-deductible donation to the Westgate Elementary PSO.