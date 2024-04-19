Woodway mayor to host community conversation April 20 at Town Hall

Town of Woodway Mayor Mike Quinn is inviting residents to have a community conversation about important issues — from public safety to the town’s finances — in a meeting from 10 a.m. noon this Saturday, April 20 at Woodway Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W., Woodway.

The meeting will feature Police Chief Jason Valentine, who will talk about public safety issues. In addition, Mayor Quinn will address his concerns about town finances and the need for additional funding soon through a community vote on a property tax levy. There will also be a discussion about next steps in the town’s possible annexation of Point Wells.

You can read more about these issues in the Spring 2024 edition of the town’s Woodway Whisper newsletter.