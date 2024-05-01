WSP seeking witnesses to metal debris thrown from overpass Tuesday

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is actively seeking information related to metal debris being thrown from an overpass onto Interstate 5, striking a vehicle. The incident occurred at 6:57 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, on 164th Street Southwest over northbound Interstate 5.
An unknown male pedestrian was observed on the 164th Street Southwest overpass throwing debris onto Interstate 5. A black Acura SUV was northbound on Interstate 5, passing under the overpass when it was struck by a large steel beam approximately 51 inches long. The beam went through the front windshield and came to rest in the front-passenger area of the Acura.
WSP is asking witnesses of the incident or anyone who observed a pedestrian throwing the debris to call 360-654-1144.
