You have until April 12 to vote for Best of Edmonds 2024 nominees

The nominations are in and it’s time to vote for your favorites –- from best art gallery to best noodle bowl to best free attraction – in the 2024 Best of Edmonds contest presented by My Edmonds News and sponsored by KDMC Marketing and the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce.

During the past few weeks, we received hundreds of nominations in dozens of categories, and now it’s up to you to pick the winners. Here’s how it works:

Voting starts NOW at this link, and ends at midnight Friday, April 12, 2024.

We will name winners and finalists in each category, based on the number of votes received.

All winners will be recognized in both online and print publications, and will also receive a window sticker to display proudly in their establishments. To learn more about Best of Edmonds print and online advertising opportunities, email Kathy Hashbarger.

Please note these clarifiers:

For the most part, we limited nominations to those entrants based in Edmonds or that had a strong Edmonds connection in terms of providing services to residents. This was a judgment call on our part but we had to draw the line somewhere, as there were many nominations from other cities. These nominations came from our community and we weren’t familiar with all of them. We did our best to check accuracy of names. That said, there still may be errors and for that we apologize in advance. Votes made with an undeliverable email address will be not be counted.

Thanks for participating, happy voting and good luck to all nominees!

— Teresa Wippel, President and CEO, My Neighborhood News Network and founder, My Edmonds News