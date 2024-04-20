YWCA Snohomish County hosting community celebration May 9

Join the Snohomish County YWCA from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, May 9 at Mukilteo’s Rose Hill Community Center for a celebration of YWCA’s Snohomish County community.

Enjoy food provided by caterer Goodness Grazers and entertainment by the jazzy Blue Wave Band. The program will include a report on the YWCA’s child advocacy program, the community center at YWCA’s Aunt Bette’s Place, and what you can do to support the organization’s programs.

This indoor event is free and open to the public. RSVP here.

The Rose Hill Community Center is located at 304 Lincoln Ave., Mukilteo.