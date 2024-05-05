Applicants sought for vacancy on Snohomish County Parks Advisory Board

Do you love parks, trails, open spaces and great places to recreate? Are you passionate about recreation or interested in how parks, trails and other recreation facilities are planned, designed, built and operated? The Snohomish County Parks Advisory Board is seeking applicants for an “at-large” or countywide position. The position is open until filled.

Those interested in applying are advised to first visit the Snohomish County Parks Advisory Board web page and consider attending a Parks Advisory Board meeting. Applications are accepted through county’s Current Boards and Commissions link.

The Snohomish County Parks Advisory Board assists the director of the division of parks and recreation in reviewing and recommending policies related to parks and recreation facilities and operations. Board members also participate in division events and assist in promoting parks, facilities, events and programs.

The board is composed of 11 members. Five members are appointed from each of the Snohomish County Council districts and must reside in those districts. Six members serve at-large and may reside anywhere in the county. Board members can serve up to three, four-year terms. Nominees are recommended by the county executive and confirmed by the county council.

Criteria used to evaluate potential nomination for a position of the Parks Advisory Board include:

– Community experience

– Working with or having membership in one or more community-based non-profit groups

– Experience with a public agency operating public parks

– Participation in Snohomish County Parks including the Evergreen State Fair Park

– History of volunteerism

– Experience in marketing and promotion of parks

– Extra skills that can be applied to assisting parks