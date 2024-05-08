Art Beat: Art Walk Edmonds, ‘Mamma Mia!’, graphic novel, student art exhibitions and GiveBIG 2024 fundraiser

Enjoy new art in Edmonds all month and at the Third Thursday Art Walk

5 – 8 p.m., Thursday, May 16

You’ll love the new art that Art Walk Edmonds has around town this month. Twenty-five businesses have new art up for May, and many will have their doors open for the Third Thursday Art Walk.

From painting to pottery, photography to calligraphy, mixed media to illustrations and — of course — music, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Art lovers of all ages are welcomed and encouraged to come out, meet the artists and get inspired. Take a look at the show descriptions and walking map online — you’ll want to see them all!

~ ~ ~ ~

Meadowdale High School’s production of “Mamma Mia!”

7 p.m., May 9, 10, 11, 16*, 17, and 18, Meadowdale Blackbox Theater, 6002 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood

* The May 16th performance will be ASL interpreted.

Meadowdale High School is gearing up to produce its spring musical, Mamma Mia! ABBA’s hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget!

“This is the largest musical we’ve put on in my five years at the school,” said MHS drama teacher Jacqueline Meyners. “The show will feature around 60 students in the cast and crew. Despite district budget cuts last year and with looming budget cuts next year, Meadowdale’s theatre program continues to grow steadily. They are excited to share this show with the community and have had a blast producing it. Students leave rehearsal every day with gigantic smiles on their faces!”

Tickets for Mamma Mia! are $15 for adults, $10 for students and $8 for students with ASB cards. Get tickets and find more information on their website.

~ ~ ~ ~

Artist Josh Tuininga’s graphic novel We Are Not Strangers

6 p.m., Thursday, May 16, Edmonds Bookshop, 111 5th Ave. S., Edmonds

Edmonds Bookshop will host author Josh Tuininga during Art Walk Edmonds in May. His graphic novel, We Are Not Strangers, is based on true events from the experience of Jewish immigrants living side-by-side with Japanese Americans in Seattle’s Central District during WWII. The book is a beautiful look at what it means to be neighbors during divisive and harmful times. Tuininga is also an artist, graphic designer, art teacher, and musician. He lives in North Bend and has written two other picture books, Why Blue and Dream On. Find out more about his works on his website.

Books will be available for purchase at the event, and the author will be available afterward to sign copies. All are welcome to attend.

~ ~ ~ ~

Edmonds College Art Gallery’s spring exhibition showcases the creative works of students

Reception 2:30 – 4 p.m., Friday, May 17, Third floor of Lynnwood Hall, 20000 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood

The Edmonds College Art Gallery’s spring exhibition, “Growing Things: An Exhibition of Student Art,” features students’ drawings, paintings, designs and photography. The exhibition will be displayed at Lynnwood Hall from May 17 through June 14. A reception celebrating the exhibition will be held at the gallery 2:30 – 4 p.m. Friday, May 17.

Students are entirely in charge of this year’s exhibition. They curated their pieces, chose what to display and how to present it. This hands-on approach allowed them to actively participate in every step of the exhibition process and express their individuality and creativity in a way that reflects their vision and passion.

“By giving students more responsibility and control over the exhibition, there’s been a noticeable increase in their sense of ownership and belonging, and they feel a stronger connection to the exhibition and the gallery as a whole,” said Audineh Asaf, faculty chair of the art department. “I have been organizing the annual student art show for a decade, and witnessing the gallery come to life this year with such dynamic energy has been the most exciting yet.”

The Student Art Showcase is on display on the third floor of Lynnwood Hall through June 14. The gallery is open 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Friday, and 1 – 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit the gallery website.

~ ~ ~ ~

Student Art Showcase at Mountlake Terrace High School

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturday, May 18, Mountlake Terrace High School HUB, 21801 44th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace

Mountlake Terrace High School is hosting its annual art gallery and reception for aspiring artists. The HUB at Mountlake Terrace High School will serve as the gallery, showcasing a diverse range of artworks created by talented students. Family, friends, neighbors and the community are invited to stop by and support student artists.

~ ~ ~ ~

GiveBIG 2024: Edmonds Driftwood Players LED Theatre Lighting Project

When you GiveBIG today, you help Edmonds Driftwood Players raise critical funds to keep the theatre lit for the future.

The Wade James Theatre, built in 1968, has hosted 500 live plays and musicals. It is also home to the Edmonds Driftwood Players and has been a hub for the community’s performing arts.

Every donation made through GiveBIG 2024 will help replace the current theatre lighting equipment, which — after 40 years of transforming the EDP stage — has exceeded its expected useful life and is beyond repair.

Two of its five electrical panels have failed, leaving EDP’s lighting system at 60% of its capacity. The loss of functional lighting equipment would have a devastating impact on the theatre company’s ability to stage productions.

The choice of LEDs is safer and more reliable. It will also enhance patrons’ visual experience. LEDs offer more creative lighting design options while decreasing the level of skill needed and time spent on the lighting process. The replacement eliminates the costly need to repair the current broken lights, positively impacts the environment by lowering carbon emissions, and reduces electricity usage and cost.

Remember to ask your employer if they will match your donation. Many local companies participate, such as BECU, Boeing, Microsoft, and Starbucks.

Help Driftwood shine bright in 2024: GiveBIG to Edmonds Driftwood Players today.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele. She can be reached at elmm22@gmail.com.