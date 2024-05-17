Balkan line dances at Sno-King International Folk Dance Club May 22 in Lynnwood

Sno-King International Folk Dance Club invites you to their next dance from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, May 22 at the Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W. A special guest teacher, Jana Rickel, will teach three Balkan line dances.

The Sno-King Club offers a repertoire of folk dances from many countries — couple dances, no-partner dances, set dances and individual dances. You don’t need to bring a partner. The club meets at the Grange in Lynnwood from 7-9 p.m. every Wednesday, starting with a half hour of requests, a lesson and a program of dances mixed with more requests. The second Wednesday of each month the club starts at 6:45 p.m. for a lesson in Scottish or English set dancing.

The club also has a party the second Saturday of each month — the next one is June 8, with a beach theme.

Donation is $8; $6 for members. Your first time is free. To learn more, call 425-610-9393 (leave a message), visit www.sno-king.org or email dancesnoking@gmail.com.