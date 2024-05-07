Beekeeper Britt McCombs speaking at Edmonds Floretum Garden Club’s May 20 meeting

The Edmonds Floretum Garden Club is getting buzzy at its Monday, May 20 meeting, welcoming beekeeper Britt McCombs and her program, “How to Be Bees’ Buddies.”

Expect to learn all about honeybees and their busy lives, and take home some ideas for pollinator-friendly gardening. This is a photo-centered presentation, so bring your glasses and questions, the club advises.

Britt McCombs has been a backyard beekeeper for 10 years and has six years’ experience talking to grade schools and gardening groups about pollinators. After a decade teaching high school English, she turned her attention to freelance work, parenthood and benevolently negligent gardening. She now volunteers at Literacy Source and with Seattle Public Library. She also creates handcrafted bath and body products at Seattle Sundries.

Floretum’s meetings are held in the Brackett Room at Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N. Doors open at 10 a.m. for social time. The meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m., and the speaker will begin approximately 11:15 a.m. All are welcome.

Learn more about the club at floretum.org, and find it on Facebook and Instagram.