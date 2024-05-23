Behind-the-scenes look at boards and commissions topic of Edmonds Civic Roundtable program June 6

“Behind the scenes of city leadership: Boards and Commissions at work in our community” is the topic of the 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6 program sponsored by the Edmonds Civic Roundtable at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 22o Railroad Ave.
The program will explore the roles of the City of Edmonds boards and commissions, with staff and board members participating in an interactive session with attendees. Boards and commissions expected to participate include the Edmonds Lodging Tax Advisory Committee. Historic Preservation Committee, Architectural Design Board, Economic Development Commission and Planning Board.
There is no charge for the event, but seating is limited, so register in advance at this link.
Learn more about the Edmonds Civic Roundtable here.
