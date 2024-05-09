Bike to School Day draws record crowd of Sherwood Elementary students

More than 200 Sherwood Elementary students were joined by parents, teachers, staff, city officials and friends on a sunny Wednesday morning for the school’s second annual celebration of National Bike to School Day. Students began gathering at the Hickman Park start location more than an hour before the scheduled 9:10 a.m. departure.

“This is our second year doing this, and the response has been fantastic,” said Pamela Thain, Sherwood PE teacher and unabashed bicycle advocate. “We have at least 200 students participating today, which is almost half of Sherwood’s entire student population.

“As a PE teacher I have a special interest in seeing our students getting fit,” she continued. “We try to keep the momentum going throughout the school year by holding regular ‘wheels at school’ weeks, where kids bring their bikes, leave them at school and ride around the school all week. For those without bicycles, the Cascade Bicycle Club brings us loaners so that all may participate.”

Joining the students at the event were a host of city officials including Mayor Mike Rosen, City Engineer Bertrand Hauss, Parks Department Assistant Director Shannon Burley and Dave Rohde of the public works department.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel