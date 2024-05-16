Cecilia (Ceil) Jones: She loved nature and had a zest for travel

Cecilia Bernadette (Marsolais) Jones

Cecilia (Ceil) Jones passed away at her home in Edmonds, WA on May 8, 2024. Ceil’s beautiful smile and her contagious laugh will be remembered fondly by her family and friends.

Ceil’s life was filled with a love of nature and a zest for travel. She was an avid birder and nature hiker. She traveled extensively to destinations throughout the U.S., and internationally, in pursuit of her interests. Notably, she once ascended Handies Peak, Colorado, to its 14,058’ elevation.

Ceil was naturally talented in arts and crafts. Her creations include many beautiful pieces which will continue to be treasured by her family. Ceil loved flowers. She was a professional floral designer who also loved to garden.

She donated her labor and resources to many charities including those that support: persons in need of food and housing; wildlife and nature conservation; persons needing employment and job training; and, establishment and maintenance of community gardens.

Ceil is survived by her husband, Randy Jones; daughter Debbie Bowman; two grandchildren, Lexi and Luke; two sisters and a brother. Ceil is dearly loved and her presence will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Graveside services will be held at a date to be determined at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Big Springs, Kansas.

