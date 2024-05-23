City invites public to complete revised transportation survey, running through June 10

The City of Edmonds is in the process of creating an updated 20-year Comprehensive Plan, and the city’s transportation plan is an element of that plan. The city has released a revised survey to receive public input on topics related to transportation priorities, areas of concern and modes of transportation the public feels safer using while on city streets.

The initial survey was open from May 9-15, but the city announced Wednesday that some revisions have been made. If you took the earlier survey, you are also asked to complete this version. It will be open through June 10 and will take less than 10 minutes to complete. An open house will be scheduled for later this summer.

The revised survey may be accessed here.

According to a city news release:

The transportation plan identifies short-range and long-range transportation policies, goals, projects, priorities and funding strategies that lead to the development of an integrated multimodal transportation system facilitating the safe and efficient movement of people and goods while addressing current and future transportation demand and land use. Multimodal Level of Service (MMLOS) will also be introduced as part of this plan. Work on the plan started in 2023 and is scheduled to be completed in December 2024.

Additional information related to the Comprehensive Plan can be accessed at www.edmonds2044.infocommunity.org. Additional information related to the Transportation Plan can be found here.

For information about this project in another language, you may request, free of charge, language assistance services by contacting Bertrand Hauss at 425-771-0220 or emailing bertrand.hauss@edmondswa.gov.

Si desea obtener información sobre este proyecto en otro idioma, puede solicitar servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística poniéndose en contacto con Mr. Bertrand Hauss a 425-771-0220 o por correo electrónico a bertrand.hauss@edmondswa.gov.

Muốn biết thông tin về dự án này bằng một ngôn ngữ khác, bạn có thể yêu cầu trợ giúp miễn phí qua dịch vụ ngôn ngữ tại điện thoại số 425-771-0220, hoặc gởi điện thư email Mr. Bertrand Hauss, bertrand.haussl@edmondswa.gov.