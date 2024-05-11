City invites public to complete transportation survey

The City of Edmonds is in the process of creating an updated 20-year Comprehensive Plan, and the city’s transportation plan is an element of that plan. The city is conducting a survey to receive public input on topics related to transportation priorities, areas of concern and modes of transportation the public feels safer using while on city streets.

The survey may be accessed at this link.

According to a city news release:

The transportation plan identifies short-range and long-range transportation policies, goals, projects, priorities and funding strategies that lead to the development of an integrated multimodal transportation system facilitating the safe and efficient movement of people and goods while addressing current and future transportation demand and land use. Multimodal Level of Service (MMLOS) will also be introduced as part of this plan. Work on the plan started in 2023 and is scheduled to be completed in December 2024.

The survey will be available from now through May 30 and requires less than 10 minutes to complete. An open house on the plan will be scheduled for later this summer.

You can find additional information on the Comprehensive Plan at www.edmonds2044.infocommunity.org

Additional information related to the transportation plan can be accessed here.

For information about this project in another language, you may request, free of charge, language assistance services by contacting Bertrand Hauss at 425-771-0220 or emailing bertrand,hauss@edmondswa.gov.

Si desea obtener información sobre este proyecto en otro idioma, puede solicitar servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística poniéndose en contacto conBertrand Hauss a 425-771-0220 o por correo electrónico a bertrand.hauss@edmondswa.gov.

Muốn biết thông tin về dự án này bằng một ngôn ngữ khác, bạn có thể yêu cầu trợ giúp miễn phí qua dịch vụ ngôn ngữ tại điện thoại số 425-771-0220, hoặc gởi điện thư email Bertrand Hauss, bertrand.hauss@edmondswa.gov.