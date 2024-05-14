City of Edmonds Youth Commission seeks volunteers for ivy removal May 18

The City of Edmonds Youth Commission is looking for Edmonds youth and teens to join volunteer for an English Ivy removal from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 18 at Pine Ridge Park.

The youth commission encourages their peers, families and anyone else interested in volunteering to join. Light snacks and drinks will be provided along with tools and guidance. This is a great opportunity for any youth (13 years or older) looking for volunteer hours before school is out for the summer, the City of Edmonds said in a news release.

The youth-led commission’s mission is to protect, preserveand enhance the quality of life for Edmonds youth by advising the Edmonds City Council and the public on issues relating to youth policies, programs and opportunities. The youth commission meets on second and fourth Wednesdays, from 6-7:30 p.m., September through June. Meetings are held in person at the Frances Anderson Center at 700 Main St.