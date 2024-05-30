City shares latest work on 2024 Comprehensive Plan update; next meeting May 30

The City of Edmonds Planning and Development Department hosted part one of two public meetings at Edmonds-Woodway High School Tuesday as part of the 2024 Edmonds Comprehensive Plan Update, also known as Everyone’s Edmonds. The presentation was divided into three sections: Land use, housing and economic development.

Washington State’s Growth Management Act (GMA) requires that cities and counties update their Comprehensive Plans on a periodic schedule. The purpose of the 2024 update is to ensure the city is planning for the next 20 years of population and employment growth. It gives the city an opportunity to review and revise the plan and development regulations to ensure they comply with GMA requirements.

The City of Edmonds must comply with new state housing legislation and needs to accommodate the expected growth of 13,000 people over the next 20 years, as required by the GMA. According to GMA projections, these new residents will require 9,069 new housing units, and Edmonds currently has the capacity to add only 5,000 units. Also, Edmonds has the capacity for 2,548 jobs, and 510 additional jobs must be added.

“We need to focus on housing choices at all affordability levels, like duplex, triplexes,” said Edmonds Planning and Development Director Susan McLaughlin during Tuesday’s meeting. “By state mandate, we’re enabling at least two homes per lot and four homes per lot within a quarter mile of a major transit, like the BRT [Bus Rapid Transit].”

Land use

McLaughlin also highlighted the following goals based on two years of community feedback:

Focus growth in areas with existing infrastructure, parks, schools and transit.

Discourage development on long corridors.

Update future land use designations and zoning regulations to reflect changes.

Distribute growth in centers and hubs .

Promote accessibility and inclusivity in public gathering spaces.

Encourage mixed-use land development (not just single-family homes).

Establish minimum density standards that will support the transit network and increase service.

Provide incentives to encourage new building types.

Encourage the City of Edmonds to be more active in incubating art and cultural uses.

Transition areas along Highway 99 from a single or commercial use to a mixed use with more walkability.

“Twenty-one percent of our working population in Edmonds work from home. That’s huge,” McLaughlin said. “That means more people who may have spent an hour and a half to two hours commuting elsewhere are now part of our community 24/7. That has residual benefits for us. We want to make sure that we foster building types that will continue that kind of use.”

With no further growth planned along Highway 99 as part of the proposed 2024 Comprehensive Plan update, McLaughlin said that “strengthening identity” along the Edmonds section of the highway is part of the goal.

Other returns for a stronger Highway 99 identity include having a “high-quality public ground” where people can meet, community centers and low-income housing.

Another focus of the Comprehensive Plan land use element is looking at additional pedestrian facilities beyond the developers’ obligations, McLaughlin said. “For instance, if the developers just require to do a sidewalk along the [one side of the block], maybe an incentive is to carry it around the block.”

In response to an attendee who asked if the Edmonds Planning Board had looked at other cities’ centers and hubs, McLaughlin pointed out Woodinville, Bothell and Redmond maintained their residential character while fostering economic development. “If something is working well in other cities, there’s no reason to not give it a go,” she said.

The all-volunteer Edmonds Planning Board is tasked with reviewing elements of the Comprehensive Plan draft and providing recommendations to the Edmonds City Council.

Housing

Based on requirements of HB 1220 – approved by the state Legislature in 2021 – the majority of growth in Edmonds will need to be low-rise and mid-rise apartments and condos and 1,987 accessory-dwelling units (ADUs), and 126 duplexes and triplexes, McLaughlin said.

She pointed out that most of Edmonds’ housing stock was built in the 1950s to 1980s, and nearly 60% of that housing is single-family homes. However, there has not been much housing built since the 1990s.

McLaughlin reported that the city council-appointed Edmonds Citizens Housing Commision (CHC) in 2021 recommended new “‘urban villages’ within accessible areas to share growth more equitably, adding that “this really speaks to the Comprehensive Plan’s approach to growth in our neighborhood centers and hubs.”

Housing considerations includes:

Do people own a vehicle?

Income

Language(s) spoken

Occupation

Family size

Accessibility for the disabled and seniors

Risk of homelessness

Green-built homes

Economic Development

Edmonds Director of Community Services and Economic Development Todd Tatum said that about 63% of the Edmonds working population drive alone to work – and likely leave the city – with a majority of residents working in the health care, education, scientific research and management, and retail industries. With a workforce of about 21% remote workers, Tatum said that one of the goals of the Comprehensive Plan update is to make Edmonds a “more desirable place” for such workers.

“We’re looking for an integrated place to create economic development,” he said. “It has a focus on growing the economy on placemaking, on focusing on quality of life and on governing effectively.”

The economic development goals include:

Attract new employers and jobs and address business and worker displacement

Reduce the need to commute

Promote unique opportunities in center and hubs

Market Edmonds as a year-round destination

Create dynamic, mixed-use places

Align the City of Edmonds’ investments and programs with economic goals

Offer business support, financial or managerial assistance, and technical training

Recognize, support and empower businesses with cultural significance

“Edmonds Food Bank is looking to build a new facility outside of their current one in downtown [Edmonds, and is] asking for funding from the federal government,” Tatum said. “[The City] had provided the connector to the funding. Places like the food bank help keep people functioning and stay in the job market.”

Part two of the 2024 Comprehensive Plan update meetings will be on Thursday, May 30, starting at 4:30 p.m. in the Great Hall at Edmonds-Woodway High School, 7600 212th St. S.W. These sessions will cover transportation, urban design and environment.

Details of Tuesday’s presentations can be found here.

— Story and photos by Nick Ng