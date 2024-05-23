City won’t renew lease for satellite parks maintenance facility in Lake Ballinger neighborhood

The City of Edmonds has decided not to renew its $7,000-a-month lease on a building in Edmonds’ Lake Ballinger neighborhood that for the past year has served as a satellite facility for the parks maintenance division.

According to city spokesperson Kelsey Foster, the decision was part of the city’s belt tightening to address current budget challenges.

The Edmonds City Council in June 2023 approved a proposal by Parks, Recreation and Human Services Director Angie Feser to lease the then-vacant building, located in the 24200 block of 76th Avenue West, to address overcrowding at the city’s 54-year-old parks maintenance yard at downtown City Park.

At the time, Feser told the council that the parks maintenance division added six full-time equivalent employees in 2023 to support additional parks work, including the new landscaping along Highway 99 and maintenance of the Civic Center Playfield. More space was needed to acommodate both the increased staff and additional vehicles, equipment and supplies associated with the additional work.

Foster said that the equipment that was stored at the 76th Avenue West building will be moved to the Johnson property adjacent to Yost Park. Longtime Edmonds resident Shirley Johnson, who died in January 2021 at age 83, bequeathed her home and one-acre property to the City of Edmonds with the idea of eventually creating a community garden. There is space for equipment storage now that the house has been demolished, the site has been cleared and fencing has been added, Foster said.

According to Feser, city staff who had been working at the Ballinger neighborhood facility will be relocated to the City Park maintenance yard.