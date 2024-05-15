Coldwell Banker Bain’s Jim Hills earns Seniors Real Estate Specialist Designation

Eugene “Jim” Hills, an associate broker with the Edmonds office of Coldwell Banker Bain, has earned his Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES) designation from the National Association of Realtors.

“The first step in helping a client is to understand their needs,” said Hills. “While I am squarely in the demographic bubble of older homeowners, the SRES training gives me a broader awareness of both common concerns as well as individual circumstances.”

Before working in real estate, Hills worked in journalism, communications and marketing. He holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Washington. Over the years, he has served as president of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce and the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce as well as on boards for numerous community-based organizations.