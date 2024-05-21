Community Transit, Sound Transit operating on Sunday schedule for Memorial Day

All Community Transit service and Sound Transit buses, including DART service, will operate on a Sunday schedule on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27.
The Zip Alderwood Shuttle will operate as usual from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Community Transit’s Customer Care phone lines and RideStore are closed.
There will be no Community Transit bus service to/from downtown Seattle. Sound Transit route 512 will operate between Snohomish County and Northgate Station.
Customers can check bus schedules at communitytransit.org/Schedules.
