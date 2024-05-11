Cooking safety tips from the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office

Food can bring people together as a family, sharing special moments with friends and family. But mistakes in the kitchen can also create great loss, the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office says.

The leading cause of all residential building fires is cooking, accounting for 44%, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Over a third of these fires were from unattended equipment.

The fire marshal’s office offers the following tips when cooking:

– Keep an eye on the food you are cooking.

– Never leave equipment unattended.

– Keep flammable items away from any heat source.

– Ensure you home is equipped with a working smoke alarm.

– Keep a fire extinguish readily available and know how to use it.

– Keep your stovetop clean.

– Keep clothing away from the burners or heat sources.

– Establish a safe zone out of harm’s way in case of fires.

– Do not place foil or metal in the microwave.

– If the fire doesn’t go out — get out and call 911.

