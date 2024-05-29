Council approves one fire service resolution and delays vote on another; study session set for June 4

The Edmonds City Council Tuesday night voted 4-3 to delay a resolution directing the city to begin negotiating terms of annexation into the South County Fire Regional Fire Authority. Instead, the council will hold a work session next Tuesday, June 4 to further discuss the implications of the draft resolution, which expresses the city’s intent to proceed with RFA annexation.

The council on Tuesday did pass a related resolution, which identifies joining the RFA as the preferred alternative for Edmonds. That resolution was recommended by the council’s public safety-planning-human services-personnel (PSPHSP) committee last week.

Both of these resolutions are an expression of the council’s opinion. Edmonds cannot join the RFA unless voters approve it via a ballot measure. And that vote would only occur after a formal process is initiated between the city and the RFA — which was the purpose of the second resolution that the council delayed deciding on Tuesday night.

Councilmembers voting to delay the decision on negotiating RFA terms were Will Chen, Neil Tibbott, Michelle Dotsch and Vivian Olson. Both Tibbott and Chen said that feedback from community members — plus some additional details from the consultant hired to review fire and emergency medical services options for the city — supported a decision to delay the vote.

Councilmember Jenna Nand spoke against the delay, stating that given the lengthy predicted timelines for implementing other fire service alternatives besides RFA annexation, “it would be prudent” for the council begin the annexation process. Nand was joined by Councilmembers Chris Eck and Susan Paine in supporting moving forward with the resolution indicating the city’s intent to proceed.

The council’s debate about fire and emergency medical services (EMS) comes as costs continues to increase under the city’s current contract with the RFA, also known as South County Fire. (Edmonds is the only city in Southwest Snohomish County that still contracts with the RFA; most others have annexed into the fire authority.) In late 2023, the city received notice that South County Fire intends to terminate its current 20-year contract with Edmonds, effective Dec. 31, 2025. (Read more background on this in our previous story here.)

In response, Edmonds retained consulting firm Fitch and Associates to analyze its options. In its report discussed during the Edmonds council committee meeting May 14, Fitch outlined three alternatives: annex into the RFA, contract with the Shoreline Fire Department for services or restart Edmonds’ own fire department. (Edmonds disbanded its fire department in 2009 when the city began contracting for fire services.) The Fitch analysis compared costs, benefits, implementation tasks and timelines, and pros and cons.

According to the Fitch report, restarting the Edmonds Fire Department would cost $19.2 million annually, most of which would go to personnel (Fitch estimated a need for 51 firefighters and five administrators to maintain the city’s current level of fire and EMS service.). The report also acknowledged widespread recruiting and retention problems, noting that the city would have to offer wages comparable to or better than the going local rates to attract and retain this workforce. Other expenses include purchasing equipment such as fire trucks and ambulances; debt service; repair and maintenance of fire stations; and miscellaneous other costs, including administration, payroll and human resources.

Regarding the acquisition of fire trucks and other equipment, the existing 2010 contract with the RFA states that rolling stock and equipment sold under the 2010 agreement “shall be purchased back using the same process, methods, and conditions under which the original purchase was made unless otherwise agreed upon by the parties.” Any additional rolling stock would have to be purchased from the market, and according to Fitch a “24-36 month lag between order and delivery is not unusual.”

The vote to pass the related resolution came after Councilmember Tibbott, who chairs the PSPHSP committee, stressed that the measure “does not obligate to the city to any one option. However, the intention is to bring focus to one alternative so we can begin to get answers more quickly.” The resolution authorizes the mayor to pursue next steps regarding the RFA alternative.

He noted that the committee, which also includes Councilmember Chris Eck, identified joining the RFA as the preferred alternative based on five factors: cost savings, operational continuity, cooperative agreements, service expertise and long-range planning. (See more details in the council agenda here).

Eck echoed Tibbott’s view that the vote won’t shut down discussion on other alternatives. “We take this very seriously. No one is charging ahead without doing due diligence,” she said. However, Eck noted the council will also consider both the benefits and drawbacks of bringing back an Edmonds fire department. “Things have changed since we had our own fire unit and it’s important to look at what is good for our city today and what should we be responsible for as a municipality,” she said.

Councilmember Susan Paine said she did a ride-along with South County Fire’s Community Resources Paramedic Program, which assisting patients in managing their health care to minimize 911 calls. “I know that people have asked, ‘Why couldn’t we bring back our old fire department,'” Paine said. “One of the benefits of having a larger organization…you can actually have services like this (the paramedic program) because of the economies of scale.”

Nand expressed her ongoing concerns with the council’s delay in pursuing the second resolution, stressing that voters deserve information sooner rather than later on the pros and cons of RFA annexation — especially with the South County Fire contract expiring in December 2025.

Olson and Dotsch argued that it would be confusing to the public to pass one resolution and not the other, and instead supported the idea of delaying a vote on the council’s preferred alternative until after the council work session next week. They both voted no on the resolution, which passed 5-2.

Chen said that regardless of which option the council chooses for fire and EMS services, “the cost is going to be going up, but taking the time to do a thorough study is the right approach.”

In other business Tuesday, the council:

– Confirmed the mayor’s appointment of Everett defense attorney Neil Weiss as the city’s new municipal court judge. Weiss replaces former Municipal Court Judge Whitney Rivera, who was appointed to the Snohomish County Superior Court.

-Approved issuing $11.7 million in bond debt to cover costs of annual stormwater and water main replacements and repairs; storm drainage and water infrastructure related to transportation projects; and repairs and upgrades to the city’s Yost and Seaview reservoirs.

— By Teresa Wippel