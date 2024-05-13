Council committee meetings May 14 include discussions on fire service options, Main Street bike lanes

It’s committee meetings for the Edmonds City Council this Tuesday, May 14, with these particular items of note up for discussion: the addition of bike lanes on Main Street as part of the Main Street overlay project (on the parks and public works agenda, starting at 1:30 p.m.) and options for city fire and emergency medical services (on the public safety-planning-human services-personnel agenda, starting at 3:30 p.m.).

Council committee meetings are virtual work sessions for the council and city staff. To watch remotely, you can click on or paste the following Zoom meeting link into a web browser using a computer or smart phone: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by dial-up phone: US: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.

If members of the public can’t access the virtual committee meetings with their personal devices, a monitor is provided at the Edmonds City Hall City Council Conference Room, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.

Here are the agendas for each meeting (click on the meeting title to see the details of each):

Parks and public works committee 1:30 p.m.

-Amendment to the Fiber Consortium interlocal agreement

– A construction contract to Granite Construction Company for the 2024 overlay program

– A construction contract for the 2024 utility replacement project

– A professional services agreement with consultant Rock Project Management Services LLC for capital projects construction management, engineering and inspection services

– A supplemental professional services agreement with Herrera for the storm and surface water comprehensive plan

– Highway 99 Stages 3 and 4 overhead utility line conversion

– Job order contracting program report and agreement extension

– 2023 Transportation Benefit District report

– Public pedestrian easement along 76th Avenue West adjacent to 22224 76th Ave. W.

– Main Street overlay project including bike lanes/sharrows.

Public safety-planning-human services-personnel 3:30 p.m.

– Amending city code regarding firearms and dangerous weapons

– SNO911 interlocal agreement updates

– 2024 wage corrections for chief of police and assistant chiefs

– Fleet mechanic job description revision

– Options for City of Edmonds fire/EMS services

– Amending city code to ban the deliberate breeding and sale of companion animals

Finance committee 5:30 p.m.

– Draft financial policies

– Utility bond issue

– March 2024 quarterly financial report

– Council Rules of Procedure Section 1 and 2 — Authority and Council Organization