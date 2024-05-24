Council faces critical Tuesday vote on future of Edmonds fire and EMS services

The Edmonds City Council will consider two resolutions at its Tuesday, May 28 meeting that, if approved, would place Edmonds on a path leading to annexation into the South Snohomish County Fire and Rescue Regional Fire Authority (RFA).

As the cost of providing fire and emergency medical services (EMS) continues to increase, ensuring that Edmonds receives these services at a reasonable price has been the subject of much debate in recent years. In late 2023, the city received notice that South County Fire intends to terminate its current 20-year contract with Edmonds, effective Dec. 31, 2025. The move leaves the city grappling with the dilemma of how to provide future fire and EMS services.

As the clock ticks toward this deadline, Edmonds retained a consulting firm – Fitch and Associates – to analyze its options. With an eye toward costs, benefits and ease of administration, Fitch presented three options:

Annex to the RFA.

Contract with the City of Shoreline.

Reestablish an Edmonds Fire Department.

After much discussion, the Edmonds City Council Public Safety-Planning-Human Services-Personnel (PSPHSP) Committee last week recommended annexation to the RFA. On May 28, the committee, chaired by Councilmember Neil Tibbott, will present two draft resolutions for full city council consideration. The first of these identifies joining the RFA as the preferred alternative for Edmonds. The second expresses the city’s intent to proceed with RFA annexation. The difference between the two? The second resolution would formally set the wheels in motion to negotiate terms of the annexation with the RFA. (See more on this below.)

Background

The City of Edmonds started its own fire department in 1904. But after more than 100 years of service, the increasing costs and administrative burdens associated with maintaining an in-house department caused the city to explore other options. One of these was to contract with what was then known as Fire District 1.

After much intense discussion, in November 2009 the city council voted 6-1 to disband the Edmonds Fire Department and enter into a 20-year contract with Fire District 1 to provide these services. The contract cost for the first year was $6.2 million. Supporters praised the move as an opportunity to cut expenses (projected annual savings at the time were estimated at $10 million) while enhancing the level of fire and emergency services. Detractors felt it would be better for Edmonds to maintain control of its own fire department.

The contract was executed on Jan. 1, 2010. Under the terms (see the original contract here), Fire District 1 would provide fire and EMS services to the city for 20 years. The contract included a provision whereby either party may terminate the contract before the 20-year period is up by giving two years’ written notice to the other party.

In the years that followed, cost increases for labor and operations, and the challenge of serving an ever-growing population have pushed up the price tag of providing fire and EMS services. To compensate for this, the contract calls for an annual renegotiation of the contract cost, and Edmonds’ payments to the fire district increased accordingly.

The increasing costs hit home in 2016, when the city received an additional invoice of $1.6 million over and above the regular fire district contract cost, mostly to cover increased labor costs and retroactive back pay resulting from new labor contracts. This financial jolt prompted Edmonds to retain Fitch and Associates to study the issue, develop options and make recommendations for how the city should proceed. (See Fitch’s 2016 presentation to council here.)

In its final 2016 report, Fitch concluded that Edmonds could cut costs while improving fire and EMS services by changing the staffing model. In 2017, the council voted to amend the contract agreement between the two entities to reduce the total number of firefighters on duty at any given time from 11 to nine, which was estimated to save the city $1.4 million annually.

South County Fire becomes the South Snohomish County Fire and Rescue Regional Authority (RFA)

While the city council-approved contract amendment saved Edmonds money in the short term by reducing the level of service, the fire district continued to grapple with the issue of unabated cost increases. This was the main driver that ultimately prompted the agency in 2017 gain new funding options and other advantages by reorganizing into what is now the South Snohomish County Fire and Rescue Regional Authority (RFA).

With its new status, the fire authority no longer had to rely on funding from the jurisdictions with which it contracts for services, but rather allows it to be funded directly through property taxes.

While this had little impact on unincorporated areas, which had been paying for fire and EMS services through property taxes all along, the big change came for the separate jurisdictions – like Edmonds — with which the RFA contracts for these services. While these contracts remained in effect with the transition to the RFA, these jurisdictions now had the option to join (annex to) the RFA. By doing so, these jurisdictions would no longer pay for fire and EMS from city budgets. Payment would instead be shifted to property owners, who would fund the RFA directly through increased property taxes.

But — and it’s a big but — voters in each jurisdiction need to approve this change.

So far, voters in other cities have been mostly willing to do so. In recent years, nearly all jurisdictions in the fire authority’s service territory agreed to be annexed to the RFA (unincorporated areas becoming part of the RFA by default), including Lynnwood, Mill Creek, Brier and Mountlake Terrace. The exceptions are Mukilteo, which operates its own fire department, and Edmonds, which continues as the lone holdout with a separate contract.

But the cost of providing services continued the upward trend. In another stopgap measure, in January 2022 Edmonds agreed to pay the RFA an additional $1.5 million annually to cover an imbalance in service among Edmonds and neighboring cities, raising Edmonds’ annual bill to the current $12 million.

Edmonds again looks at its options

After the RFA announced it would be terminating the 20-year contract, Edmonds again retained Fitch and Associates to explore the city’s options.

In its report discussed during the Edmonds council committee meeting May 14, Fitch outlined three alternatives: annex into the RFA, contract with the Shoreline Fire Department for services or restart Edmonds’ own fire department. The analysis compared costs, benefits, implementation tasks and timelines, and pros and cons.

According to the Fitch report, restarting the Edmonds Fire Department would cost $19.2 million annually, most of which would go to personnel (Fitch estimated a need for 51 firefighters and five administrators to maintain the city’s current level of fire and EMS service.). The report also acknowledged widespread recruiting and retention problems, noting that the city would have to offer wages comparable to or better than the going local rates to attract and retain this workforce. Other expenses include purchasing equipment such as fire trucks and ambulances; debt service; repair and maintenance of fire stations; and miscellaneous other costs, including administration, payroll and human resources.

Regarding the acquisition of fire trucks and other equipment, under the terms of the existing 2010 contract with the RFA, the city has the option to repurchase the equipment it sold to the fire district at that time — with the sales price determined by the current fair market value. Any additional rolling stock would have to be purchased from the market, and according to Fitch a “24-36 month lag between order and delivery is not unusual.” Should the city choose to restart the Edmonds Fire Department, the question of whether it would choose to reacquire its old equipment – now more than 15 years old – or purchase new would have to be decided.

While the report does not formally recommend one of the three options, during its May 14 city council committee presentation Fitch representative Bruce Moeller responded to a question about which he favors: “You have a very well-managed and excellent department that provides service right now. My recommendation…would be to annex to the RFA,” he said.

The council on May 28 will consider two draft resolutions, with the option of approving one, both or none of them. The first resolution identifies annexing to the RFA as the preferred alternative. The second expresses the intent of the city to pursue this option, which formally alerts the fire authority of the city’s intent to pursue annexation.

It’s important to note that these resolutions are an expression of the council’s opinion. Edmonds cannot join the RFA without voter approval.

Next steps

Should the council not approve either resolution, the city would return to examining its options.

Should the council approve the second resolution (expressing the intent of the city to pursue annexation), the next steps are as follows, according to South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes:

– The City of Edmonds adopts a resolution requesting annexation.

– The city sends that resolution to South County Fire.

– The city and the RFA meet to discuss terms and conditions of annexation, including revisions to the RFA Plan and interlocal agreements necessary to effectuate annexation.

Examples of interlocal agreements that may be necessary:

Cost sharing of annexation expenses.

Assignment of City contracts related to fire and EMS.

Ownership/control over Edmonds’ three fire stations and other assets (for example, the city-owned fire rescue boat).

Potential amendments to the RFA Plan:

Governance

Jurisdictional boundaries.



– A State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) review is performed.

– The South County Fire governing board adopts a resolution to amend the RFA Plan, if necessary, to deal with the requested annexation, and grant the request of the city to annex.

– The city holds an election putting the question to the voters; a simple majority is required for approval of annexation to the RFA.

According to Hynes, this process could be completed within the timeframe dictated by the remaining term of Edmonds’ contract for fire and EMS services.

Critical unanswered questions:

What will happen to Edmonds three fire stations? The city currently owns these assets, and SCF uses them under the terms of the 2010 contract. But annexation to the RFA could change this, and the fate of these properties would be among the items under discussion as the city and RFA hammer out the terms of the annexation agreement.

How would the fire benefit charge be calculated and applied? The fire benefit charge is a separate fee approved by voters that is based on the benefit of having fire-based services. It considers that those who benefit more from fire protection services (i.e. large structures and high fire-risk structures) should pay more for that service. The charge is applied to improvements to real property, but does not apply to land, giving tax relief to owners of vacant land. Learn more about the fire benefit charge here.

What happens if we come to an agreement with RFA on annexation and the voters reject it? The city would have to find another option that could be implemented before the current contract expires on Dec. 31, 2025. That could include a short-term contract with another fire agency, likely at a higher rate than what Edmonds is now paying for fire and EMS services.

With Edmonds relieved of the bill for fire/EMS services, would taxes be reduced accordingly? Should the city join the RFA, property owners would see property taxes increase to pay for fire and EMS. The city – which is facing its own financial difficulties — could reduce its share of the property tax now levied in an amount equivalent to the savings realized by not paying for fire and EMS services.

Is Fitch’s projected cost of an Edmonds-owned fire department based on reacquiring the city’s old equipment from the fire authority, or purchasing new or used equipment from another source? The existing contract provides the option for Edmonds to repurchase at today’s market price the apparatus (fire trucks etc.) that it sold to the fire district in 2010. This equipment is now 14 years older, and in uncertain condition. New equipment would be more expensive. My Edmonds News has reached out to Fitch and other sources to ask if the quoted figure for an Edmonds-owned fire department is based on new, used or repurchased apparatus, but has not received a definitive answer.

Tuesday’s council meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., in downtown Edmonds. For the complete agenda or for the link to watch the meeting virtually, click here.

— By Larry Vogel