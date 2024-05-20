Council May 21 to hold public hearing on detached accessory dwelling units, consider issuing utility bonds

A public hearing on proposed changes to Edmonds City Code to allow detached accessory dwelling units (DADUs) in the city are among the items on the council’s agenda for Tuesday, May 21.

City staff and the Edmonds Planning Board have been working for several months to prepare proposed changes for the council to consider. The draft recommendations — approved by the planning board April 24 — are being presented as part of the city’s 2024 Comprehensive Plan update.

According to the council agenda, the core objectives of the ADU code update are to:

– Allow DADUs in the City of Edmonds.

– Align with HB 1337 in terms of development standards.

– Provide clear and objective guidance for those who choose to add ADUs or DADUs to their property.

– Provide code standards for considerations that include height, floor area, parking and utilities.

Edmonds has allowed accessory dwelling units (ADUs) since 2000 but only when they are in or attached to a primary residence.

The council is also scheduled to discuss a proposal for issuing $11.7 million in bond debt to cover costs of annual stormwater and water main replacements and repairs; storm drainage and water infrastructure related to transportation projects; and repairs and upgrades to the city’s Yost and Seaview reservoirs.

And it will consider changing the date of its monthly council meetings from the second to the third Tuesdays of the month. This would allow staff to include the most current monthly financial report in the finance committee meeting packet

Finally, the council will hear a proclamation for Public Works Week.

At the end of the meeting, the council is scheduled to convene in executive session to discuss pending or potential litigation.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. You can also attend virtually using this link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or comment by phone at US: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.

The meeting will also be streamed live on the council meeting webpage (where you can also see the complete agenda), and can be viewed on Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39.

Prior to the 7 p.m. meeting, the council will meet at 4:30 p.m. in council chambers to interview candidates for appointment to Edmonds Municipal Court judge. That position was left vacant when Gov. Jay Inslee appointed Judge Whitney Rivera to serve on the Snohomish County Superior Court.

You can watch those interviews in person or via Zoom here.