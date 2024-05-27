Council to consider resolutions May 28 for fire and EMS service, confirm municipal court judge

Among the items on the Edmonds City Council agenda for Tuesday, May 28 is consideration of two resolutions that, if approved, would place Edmonds on a path leading to annexation into the South Snohomish County Fire and Rescue Regional Fire Authority (RFA). (Read more about that issue in our previous story here.)

The council is also scheduled to consider:

– Confirming Neil Weiss as the next Edmonds Municipal Court judge.

– A proposal for issuing $11.7 million in bond debt for water and sewer projects.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. in downtown Edmonds. You can also attend virtually via this Zoom link:

https://zoom.us/j/95798484261 or by phone: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.

Regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are also streamed live on the Council Meeting webpage (where you can see the complete agenda), Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.