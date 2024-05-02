Court orders Pruitt racial discrimination case may proceed

The U.S. District Court in Seattle on Wednesday, May 1 denied the motion by Edmonds City Councilmember Vivian Olson to dismiss the lawsuit brought by Sherman Pruitt alleging a pattern of persistent racial discrimination by the City of Edmonds, Olson and former Mayor Mike Nelson in connection with Pruitt’s 2020 confirmation as Edmonds police chief — an offer that was rescinded a week later. (See the May 1 court ruling here.)

In December 2020, Mayor Nelson nominated Pruitt to replace retired Chief Al Compaan. Pruitt was one of two finalists – the other was then-Assistant Edmonds Police Chief Jim Lawless. Read about details of the case and the events that led up to it in our December 2023 story here.

Pruitt, who currently serves as Sauk-Suiattle Tribal Police Chief, is being represented by Bloom Law PLLC in the lawsuit.

The city council was bitterly divided over Pruitt’s nomination. Some members questioned Pruitt’s qualifications and asked about past alleged domestic violence incidents and another police investigation of him, evidence of which was not provided to council by the city but was subsequently uncovered independently by Councilmember Olson. Other councilmembers argued that Pruitt was what the city needed — a veteran officer and person of color who could bring diversity to Edmonds.

The suit states that the defendants “used falsifications and racist dog whistles to frame the 6-foot-2, 285-pound Pruitt as a caricature: the angry, violent, and dishonest Black man. This inaccurate stereotyping, and the different job application standard than used for white Director-level candidates, led to Edmonds unlawfully withdrawing his job offer.”

The suit alleges that Olson worked to undermine the city’s job offer to Pruitt by “holding him to a higher standard than other candidates,” and that then-mayor Nelson was “fixated on racial issues, raising concern over whether the Edmonds community would accept Pruitt because of his skin color.”

Pruitt is seeking lost wages, including front and back pay, lost bonuses, and lost medical and retirement benefits, and other lost monetary benefits of employment; compensatory damages for emotional harm in an amount to be proven at trial, attorneys’ fees and other damages.

City of Edmonds spokesperson Kelsey Foster said the city “does not provide comment on pending or ongoing litigation.”

— By Larry Vogel