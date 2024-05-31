Crews extinguish small fire at Southwest Recycling and Transfer Station; no injuries or damage 

Snohomish County Public Works said that a small fire at the Southwest Recycling and Transfer Station in Mountlake Terrace May 28 serves as a reminder to dispose of flammable items properly.

According to a county public works news release Thursday, the fire was quickly extinguished thanks to quick action by solid waste staff and fire crews at the facility, located at 21311 61st Pl. W. in Mountlake Terrace. No one was injured and no damage was reported.

You can see a video of the fire here.

The fire was one of 10 incidents that have taken place at county transfer stations over the past two years. In 2024, there have already been six incidents requiring emergency fire crew response, public works said.

“Thankfully, this was a small fire that was quickly extinguished,” Public Works Director Kelly Snyder said. “It only takes one fire under the right circumstances to turn into something disastrous.”

The fire was caught on video surveillance just after 5 p.m. after the facility was already closed to the public for the day. An investigation is ongoing, but rags soaked in a flammable solvent and an ignition source in the garbage pile, possibly batteries, are believed to be the source. The SWRTS fire suppression system was activated and the fire was quickly put out. Solid waste staff and fire crews responded to ensure the fire was contained.

Combustible items such as solvents or hot ashes are not allowed in garbage that is disposed of through Snohomish County transfer stations and dropboxes as they can cause fires. Batteries are also discouraged to be included in the garbage.

Many hazardous items, including batteries, can be recycled or properly disposed of at the Snohomish County Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Station located at 3434 McDougall Ave in Everett. For a full list of items accepted, visit the facility’s webpage.