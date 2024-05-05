Edmond Floretum plant sale draws hundreds, sets new record

Always a popular event, this year’s Edmonds Floretum Garden Club annual plant sale blew all previous sales out of the water with more shoppers — and bigger proceeds — than ever.

“Hundreds of people attended – the event was packed,” said Floretum President Mary Kimball. “Our best previous sale netted the club more than $5,300. Our goal today was $6,000, which would fully fund our scholarship program. But when we saw the crowd queuing up hours before the opening time we were hopeful that we might hit that mark and more — and we did! While final numbers are still being crunched, it looks like we’ll come in at around $10,000 — possibly more — and doubling our previous record!”

Held in the Edmonds United Methodist Church parking lot on the first Saturday in May, the annual plant sale is the club’s major fundraising event. Proceeds go primarily to fund the Floretum scholarship program for students enrolling in horticulture programs at Edmonds College and other schools. Remaining funds help support other club activities including the newly instituted grant programs for local schools and teachers to support educational programs on horticulture.

All plants and other items are donated by club members, with most coming from their personal gardens. Many members have been gardening for decades, and part of this is thinning out as plants grow and spread. Others do extra propagation beyond their own needs specifically to support the plant sale. For club members, the plant sale is not a one-day thing – preparation and planning go on 12 months a year.

“We sold over 2,000 plants today with proceeds hitting a new record,” remarked a jubilant Kimball. “It was truly a team effort.”

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel