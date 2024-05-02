Edmonds City Council seeks public input in May 7 hearing on fire/EMS service options 

A public hearing about City of Edmonds options for fire and emergency medical services (EMS) is scheduled during the Tuesday, May 7 Edmonds City Council meeting. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N.



In December, the City of Edmonds received a two-year termination notice from South County Fire, advising that the city’s current contract for fire and EMS services would end Dec. 31, 2025. In April, the city council received a presentation and final written report from Fitch and Associates, outlining three main options for the city to receive fire and emergency services: joining the Regional Fire Authority (RFA) by annexation, contracting with another fire department or creating its own department.

During the May 7 public hearing, community members will have an opportunity to comment on these alternatives.

To make a public comment during the hearing, you may appear in person at the meeting or participate over Zoom using an electronic device or phone. You may also provide a written public comment using the web form at www.edmondswa.gov/publiccomment .

You can view the May 7 meeting agenda and agenda packet, including the Fitch report with detailed analysis of fire and emergency service options, here.