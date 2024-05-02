Edmonds City Council seeks public input in May 7 hearing on fire/EMS service options 

A public hearing about City of Edmonds options for fire and emergency medical services (EMS) is scheduled during the Tuesday, May 7 Edmonds City Council meeting. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N.
In December, the City of Edmonds received a two-year termination notice from South County Fire, advising that the city’s current contract for fire and EMS services would end Dec. 31, 2025. In April, the city council received a presentation and final written report from Fitch and Associates, outlining three main options for the city to receive fire and emergency services: joining the Regional Fire Authority (RFA) by annexation, contracting with another fire department or creating its own department.
During the May 7 public hearing, community members will have an opportunity to comment on these alternatives.
To make a public comment during the hearing, you may appear in person at the meeting or participate over Zoom using an electronic device or phone. You may also provide a written public comment using the web form at www.edmondswa.gov/publiccomment .
You can view the May 7 meeting agenda and agenda packet, including the Fitch report with detailed analysis of fire and emergency service options, here.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.