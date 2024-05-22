Edmonds City Council set to confirm Neil Weiss as new municipal court judge

The Edmonds City Council is scheduled to vote next week to confirm appointment of Everett defense attorney Neil Weiss as the city’s new municipal court judge.

If confirmed May 28, Weiss will replace former Municipal Court Judge Whitney Rivera, who was appointed to the Snohomish County Superior Court. He will serve out the remainder of Rivera’s term, which ends Dec. 31, 2025, and would also have to run for election to the position.

City staff solicited applications for the open judicial position, and on May 5 oversaw the initial interview process of four candidates, with a panel comprised of representatives from judicial, law enforcement, public defense, prosecutor and the courts. Three of those four candidates were forwarded for an interview with Mayor Mike Rosen, and all three applicants were interviewed by the council during a special meeting May 21. The council then held an executive session to discuss the candidates’ qualifications.

Weiss, who lives in Lynnwood, grew up in Bothell, Edmonds and Everett. He received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Washington State University and his Juris Doctor from Seattle University School of Law. He is now a partner of ABC Law Group, LLP in Everett, and is part of a team that manages and administers the law firm. In addition, he created the FIRST Legal Clinic, a free legal service for pregnant women and mothers of newborns at-risk of Child Protective Services removal.