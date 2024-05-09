Edmonds College to host 11th annual Memorial Day ceremony May 23 

Edmonds College will host its 11th annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Thursday, May 23, at 2 p.m. at the college’s Black Box Theatre. At 2:45 p.m., guests will be led to the Boots to Books Monument for the presentation of the Battlefield Cross and a wreath-laying ceremony.

“Our 11th Memorial Day celebration allows us time to pay tribute to those brave men and women who sacrificed their lives for our freedoms and take a moment to remember our courageous staff, students, and faculty who have served in our armed forces,” said Edmonds College Director of Veteran Resources Matthew Durkee. “We must honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and recognize their service has a profound impact on our lives.”

Student veterans Serina Sanchez and Lionel Lanley will emcee this year’s event. It will feature a panel interview with American Gold Star Mother Myra Rintamaki, Vietnam Air Force Veteran Steve Pennington, and veteran Larry Cambronero, the grandson of a Bataan death march survivor and head of the Bataan Corregidor Survivors Association and Their Families. Each guest speaker will share poignant stories of how military service has profoundly impacted their families.

“On this Memorial Day, we gather not just to celebrate our rich history with veterans on campus but to honor the sacrifices made by all those who served our nation,” said Dr. Amit B. Singh, president of Edmonds College. “Their bravery, dedication, and the ultimate sacrifice of some ensure the freedoms we hold dear. Let us carry their legacy forward by promoting peace, understanding, and a commitment to serving our communities.”

The event is free to the public. Attendees are encouraged to preregister for the event.