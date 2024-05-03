Edmonds Diversity Commission offering small grants

The City of Edmonds Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility (DEIA) Commission has opened the application period for grant awards for the first half of 2024.

The DEIA Commission’s small grants program provides funding to help make possible community programs, events and/or activities that engage, educate or involve the Edmonds community in ways that promote diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility.

Individuals, local nonprofit groups, agencies or organizations are encouraged to apply for small grants of up to $500. Eligible projects include, but are not limited to, storytelling, reading events, poetry slams, speakers, film presentations, visual art exhibits/installations, performances and discussion groups. Funds may be used for production or promotion of activities and events.

Projects may be virtual or in-person depending on current pandemic restrictions. This grant call is retroactive and projects that were completed back to January 1, 2024 or are planned to be completed by June 30, 2024 will be considered for award.

Grant applications may be submitted until 4:30 p.m., Friday, May 24, 2024, to Megan Luttrell by email tomegan.luttrell@edmondswa.gov. Questions regarding the program guidelines and application process may also be sent to that email address.

The grant application form and eligibility criteria are available here.

Grant applications will be reviewed by a subcommittee of the commission. That subcommittee will provide recommendations at the June commission meeting, when grant award decisions will be made.

Award recipients will be contacted as soon as possible after the June 5 meeting to allow recipients to proceed with the planning and production of their projects. Projects must be completed by June 30, 2024.