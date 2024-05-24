Edmonds Food Bank’s Bikes, Books and Berries event showcases power of community

A total of 108 bikes were distributed to families in need during the Edmonds Food Bank’s second annual Bikes, Books and Berries event.

Held on Edmonds Presbyterian Church property May 18, the event included not only the distribution of bikes to children ages 18 and under, but also art kits and library cards.

“Receiving a bike can significantly impact a child’s life,” said Food Bank Executive Director Casey Davis. “It promotes physical health through exercise, offers older students a way to get to school and work, and helps them connect with friends and their community.”

The event was a collaborative effort, highlighting the strength of community partnerships, the food bank said in a press release recapping the day. Participating organizations included Washington Kids in Transition, City of Edmonds Human Services and Sno-Isle Libraries.

Washington Kids in Transition offered art kits for children to enjoy over the summer and highlighted its diaper bank, available on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mindy Woods from the City of Edmonds provided attendees with mental health resources, as well as information on the City of Edmonds water assistance program and the Snohomish County PUD energy assistance program.

Edmonds Library Children’s Librarian Kat Combs registered families for library cards and shared details about upcoming summer reading programs. “I was thrilled to provide new library cards to at least a dozen people and talk with many more who already use the library regularly,” Combs said. “Even though it was a cold spring day, I was able to talk about the upcoming summer reading program, where kids can earn a free book for reading ten hours over the summer.”

“We at Edmonds Presbyterian Church greatly value our partnership with Edmonds Food Bank,” said Edmonds Presbyterian Church Pastor Rob Christ. “This is our second year hosting the bicycle distribution event. It was a great success. Additionally, we provide year-round storage and space for repairing bicycles.”

Volunteers from the Edmonds Food Bank and members of the Olympic View Ward Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints worked to ensure every child received the perfect bike and helmet. They also distributed children’s books and berries, making it a special day for the young attendees.

“We could not have done this event without the support of our community,” said Tracey Peterson, community programs manager for the Edmonds Food Bank. “For months now, bike donations have been coming in, and volunteer mechanics have been working to make it possible for 108 kids to receive a bike.”

Harvy’s Bike Shop in Lynnwood and Bike Works in Seattle played a crucial role by donating bikes and assisting with trades and repairs. South County Fire donated helmets, ensuring safety for the new riders. Additionally, Half Price Books donated books, and the Port of Edmonds provided essential storage space for the bikes in the lead-up to the event.

A family who received a bike during the event shared this update: “My grandson and I have been trying to save up for the very first bike that he has ever had for some time. It was exactly the bike that he had wished for. The folks at the Church where we picked it up were so friendly and helpful, and they really helped us make our day. Thanks to the Edmonds Food Bank for making all of this possible.”