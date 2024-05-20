Edmonds Jazz Connection photo gallery: Big bands and small combos

The annual Edmonds Jazz Connection brought musicians from local middle, high school and college jazz programs for performances at three downtown Edmonds venues Saturday. The event, sponsored by the Daybreakers Rotary Club, showcased big bands at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, small combos at the Edmonds Theater and vocalists at the Edmonds Opera House (see those photos here).

The Daybreakers Rotary Club also awarded scholarships to nine students in recognition of their excellence in academics and activities.

Big bands

Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz 2. (Photo by Joe Christian)
College Place Middle School Jazz Band. (Photo by Joe Christian)
Maplewood K-8 Jazz Band brass section. (Photo by Joe Christian)
Maplewood K-8 Jazz Band. (Photo by Joe Christian)
Rotary Club member Jamie Buchmiller presents Edmonds-Woodway High School’s Waylisha Grey with a scholarship. (Photo by Misha Carter)
Rotary’s Jamie Buchmiller presents a schoarlship to senior trombone player Braden Ryder. (Photo by Craig Parrish)
A flute solo during the EWHS Jazz Band performance. (Photo by Misha Carter)
Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz Band. (Photo by Misha Carter)
Alderwood Middle School Jazz Band Director Heidi Davis introduces her students. (Photo by Misha Carter)
Lynnwood High School Jazz Band 2 with director Andrew Sumabat. (Photo by Misha Carter)
Lynnwood High School Jazz Band 2. (Photo by Craig Parrish)
Members of the Madrona K-8 Jazz Band. (Photo by Misha Carter)
Lynnwood High School Jazz Band 2. (Photo by Misha Carter)
The saxophone section is front and center for Lynnwood High School Jazz 2. (Photo by Craig Parrish)
The Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz 2 Band. (Photo by Craig Parrish)
Director Darin Faul announces an upcoming number by Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz 2. (Photo by Craig Parrish)
Naima Cessay sings “Just Friends” with the Meadowdale High School Jazz 1. (Photo by Craig Parrish)
The front line of the Lynnwood High School Jazz Band 1. (Photo by Craig Parrish)
Phil Odisha, the director of Lynnwood High School Jazz Band 1. (Photo by Craig Parrish)
Rotary Club member Jamie Buchmiller presents Salma Briseno of Lynnwood High School with a scholarship. (Photo by Craig Parrish)
Vivian Kelm of Lynnwood High School also received a Rotary Club scholarship. (Photo by Craig Parrish)
The saxophone section of the Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz 1 Band. (Photo by Craig Parrish)

Small combos

Meadowdale High School Jazz 2. (Photo by Nick Ng)
Madrona K-8. (Photo by Nick Ng)
Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz 1. (Photo by Nick Ng)
Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz 2. (Photo by Nick Ng)
Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz 2. (Photo by Nick Ng)
Lynnwood High School Jazz 1. (Photo by Nick Ng)
Lynnwood High School Contemporary Orchestra. (Photo by Nick Ng)
Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz 1. (Photo by Nick Ng)
Edmonds College. (Photo by Nick Ng)
Rotary scholarship winners from Lynnwood High School (L-R): Kimberly Camacho, Davina Loekito and Rachel Marroquin. (Photo by Nick Ng)

 

