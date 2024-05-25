Edmonds law office to discuss Charleena Lyles legal case June 19

The Edmonds law office of Neil R. Sarles will be discussing the Charleena Lyles legal case in an event at the Edmonds Waterfront Center Conference Room A from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19 — which is a national holiday for Juneteenth.

The Lyles case involved a deadly shooting, a probate, a civil damages action against the City of Seattle and Seattle police, a mediated settlement for the benefit of Ms. Lyles’ children, an inquest and a resulting change in state legislation.

Sarles noted that the discussion will follow the “Juneteenth at the Beach – Celebrating Freedom” event that is taking place at the Edmonds Waterfront Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will be open to the public and legal community, but because of limitations in the number of people allowed in the conference room, an RSVP is recommended. Attendance via Zoom is available to those who send an email request.