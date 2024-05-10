Edmonds man stops for gas, buys a winning lottery ticket

An Edmonds resident and business owner who won $10,000 recently from Washington’s Lottery will use it toward his dream of purchasing a new home for his family.

The morning that Elvin from Edmonds bought the winning ticket, he said goodbye to his wife and sons and headed into work for the day. Rather than spend his day in the office doing paperwork, he opted to head to Everett for an onsite job. After wrapping up for the day, he stopped at the Casino Tesoro gas station nearby to fill his tank and purchased a Match 4 ticket before heading home to his family.

The following day, Elvin scanned his ticket using the Washington’s Lottery app and did a double take when the game’s top prize amount appeared on his screen – $10,000. He immediately called his wife after checking the ticket again to share the exciting news.

With his winnings, Elvin plans to put the money toward purchasing a new home for his family and will set the remainder aside for savings.

Match 4 is a daily draw game from Washington’s Lottery. Each play is $2. Players pick four numbers between one and 24. Alternatively, players may use Quick Pick by letting the computer select their numbers. With three winning ball combinations, the more numbers that match those drawn, the more a player will win.