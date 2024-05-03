Edmonds Museum Summer Market opens for the season Saturday

The Edmonds Museum Summer Market opens May 4, hosting about 90 vendors from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday through Oct. 19.

The market focuses on family-owned businesses, with the farmers growing and raising all the produce they bring — from organic produce to baked goods to meat. The producers, artists and crafter bring items they make to the market each week.

All proceeds from the market support the Edmonds Historical Museum.

There is no market on Aug. 10, Taste Edmonds weekend.

You can learn more here.