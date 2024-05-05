Edmonds Police Blotter: April 24-30, 2024

April 23

7800 block of 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic argument.

100 block of Main Street: A man was booked for court order violation.

500 block of 5th Avenue: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail on a theft warrant.

20300 block of Aurora Avenue North: A man was detained by an outside agency for an outstanding Edmonds warrant; he was taken into custody by Edmonds PD.

24100 block of Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a department store.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from a business and was not located.

21600 block of 76th Avenue West: A woman reported having been assaulted by co-worker in 2016.

500 block of Maple Street: A woman reported a burglary of garage storage units at apartment complex.

21900 block of Highway 99: Two brothers stole from business. One man was cited and released for third-degree theft; a second man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on the same charge.

23800 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for afelony warrant and resisting arrest after refusing to exit a motel room.

19100 block of 81st Avenue West: A woman reported ongoing issues with her juvenile daughter.

April 24

700 block of Main Street: A man in a bathroom was found by a custodian.

300 block of Admiral Way: A man was cited and released for second-degree trespassing.

23800 block of 80th Avenue West: A dirt bike was reported stolen from a residence.

200 block of 2nd Avenue North: A man reported a theft from a condominium unit.

24100 block of Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.

600 block Admiral Way: A vehicle was broken into and items stolen. There is no suspect information.

21900 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft at a business.

23600 block of Highway 99: A woman stole from business but was not located or identified.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested on a warrant.

April 25

7400 block of 216th Street Southwest: A woman was taken into custody for assault.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man stole items from grocery store.

23600 block of Highway 99: Theft from a store by an unknown man was reported.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for theft.

1400 block of 9th Avenue North: Storage units were broken into at a secured condominium complex.

700 block of 177th Street Southwest: An ongoing civil dispute between roommates was reported. No probable cause of a crime was determined.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for third-degree theft from a business.

24100 block of Highway 99: A man stole from a business.

April 26

9200 block of 244th Street Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI.

7000 block of 177th Street Southwest: A verbal argument between roommates was reported.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man was charged for obstruction and making false statements to police.

24100 block of Highway 99: Two women used a fraudulent voucher to purchase goods at a department store.

24100 block of Highway 99: A man attempted to buy products at a department store with a fake voucher.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man shoplifted from a grocery store.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man was found semi-conscious, laying in a parking lot. He was transported to a hospital by medical personnel.

200 block of 5th Avenue North: A woman found a necklace and turned it in.

23600 block of Highway 99: A woman was booked into jail for stealing items from a grocery store.

24100 block of Highway 99: A man shoplifted from a store.

24100 block of Highway 99: A man stole from a business but not located or identified.

April 27

20900 block of 76th Avenue West: A woman was booked for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

21900 block of Highway 99: A juvenile male stole from a store.

8100 block of 220th Street Southwest: A man and woman in a domestic relationship got into an argument. Resources were provided.

200 block of 3rd Avenue North: A man reported multiple storage units were unlocked at an apartment building. Nothing was reported stolen.

20500 block of 76th Avenue West: Two woman were involved in a verbal argument.

21900 block of Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for third-degree theft.

6800 block of 180th Street Southwest: Two juveniles were suspected of third-degree malicious mischief.

April 28

21900 block of Highway 99: Two juvenile females were detained for taking a motor vehicle without permission.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant and booked into Snohomish County Jail.

200 block of 2nd Avenue North: A safe with two firearms was stolen from a storage unit in an apartment building.

500 block of Alder Street: A woman’s home was vandalized.There is no suspect information.

8000 block of 238th Street Southwest: A man was arrested on a warrant after committing theft and was later released due to medical issues.

200 block of 2nd Avenue North: A woman reported a residential burglary.

April 29

400 block of Admiral Way: A man and woman had a verbal altercation.

24100 block of Highway 99: A man was booked for an outstanding felony warrant.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from a business and fled the scene.

22000 block of Highway 99: A burglary was reported at a local business.

400 block of Admiral Way: A woman was arrested for trespassing.

9800 block of Edmonds Way: A woman reported a theft.

21900 block of Highway 99: One male and one woman were suspected of first-degree attempted theft.

238th Street Southwest/91st Avenue West: A suspicious vehicle was seen checking mailboxes.

100 block of West Dayton Street: A man was booked for fourth-degree assault.

April 30

23600 block of Highway 99: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for third-degree assault.

21900 block of Highway 99: Three juvenile females were arrested for third-degree theft.

19100 block of 81st Avenue West: A juvenile assaulted a parent.

24100 block of Highway 99: A man stole items from a store and fled on foot.

22400 block of Highway 99: A man was cited and released for failure to transfer a vehicle title within 45 days.

7900 block of 196th Street Southwest: A disturbance between a man and woman was reported.