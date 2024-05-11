Edmonds Police Blotter: April 30-May 7, 2024

April 30
23600 block of Highway 99: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for third-degree theft.
24100 block of Highway 99: A man stole items from a store and fled on foot. The subject was not located.
22400 block of Highway 99: A man was cited and released for failure to transfer a vehicle title within 45 days.
7900 block of 196th Street Southwest: Police investigated a report of a disturbance between man and woman.
May 1
23600 block of Highway 99: A man stole from a business. He was booked into Snohomish County Jail.
23600 block of Highway: 99: A man stole from a business. He was not located.
9800 block of Edmonds Way: A man used credit cards to pay for gift cards.
May 2
23600 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for misdemeanor warrant.
22800 block of 76th Avenue West: A dog was reported at large with a previous written warning and citation. A second at-large citation was issued.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man was cited for trespass from a department store.
20900 block of 70th Avenue West: A man was entered as missing person from a residential treatment facility.
9800 block of Edmonds Way: Three adult suspects stole several bottles of liquor and left the area in a confirmed stolen vehicle.
23600 block of Highway 99: A woman stole merchandise from a store and fled in a vehicle.
100 block of Railroad Avenue North: An unknown subject wanted for third-degree malicious mischief.
May 3
7500 block of Olympic View Drive: An overnight burglary of a local business was attempted. The suspects left the area in a vehicle.
10500 block of 243rd Place Southwest: An unknown subject stole a victim’s mail which contained sensitive documents.
22200 block of Highway 99: A man reported his ex-friend continues to harass him online.
700 block of Main Street: A women was arrested for trespassing and an outstanding warrant.
200 block of 5th Avenue North: A lost cell phone was found outside of condo complex.
200 block of Main Street: An unknown suspect prowled a vehicle and caused damage to the vehicle.
800 block of Caspers Street: A woman reported a vehicle prowl and theft.
21900 block of Highway 99: A woman was arrested and booked into jail for shoplifting.
21900 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft and booked into Snohomish County Jail.
21600 block of 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested for trespass at a hospital and was booked into Snohomish County Jail.
May 4
8400 block of 244th Street Southwest: Three adult subjects left restaurant without paying for food.
22600 block of Highway 99: A woman reported found property at gas station.
22800 block of Edmonds Way: Suspicious text messages were received from unknown numbers.
200 block of 5th Avenue North: A lost purse with a wallet was found and turned in for safekeeping.
7400 block of 212th Street Southwest: A woman reported her adult son as a missing person.
8200 block of Edmonds Way: A man attempted to elude police after a traffic stop. He later caused a hit-and-run collision while fleeing the scene on foot.
21900 block of Highway 99: A woman was arrested for theft and booked into Snohomish County Jail.
May 5
228th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A man was issued a criminal citation for failing to transfer a vehicle title in 45 days.
21100 block of 80th Avenue West: Two men got into a verbal altercation.
8400 block of Main Street: Drug paraphernalia was turned in for destruction.
Highway 99/220th Street Southwest: A man found a driver’s license and credit card and turned them both into the police department.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man committed a robbery from a business. The man was located and booked into Snohomish County Jail.
May 6
9200 block of Olympic View Drive: Suspicious circumstance of an exterior door open at a residence was investigated. There is no suspect information.
8400 block of 244th Street Southwest: A man and female dined and dashed from a restaurant.
7700 block of 236th Street Southwest: A man’s credit card was used without his permission.
800 block of Poplar Way: A woman’s check was stolen and cashed for an higher amount.
24300 block of 77th Place West: A man was seen walking on private property.
21900 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.
7200 block of 213th Place Southwest: Photos were shared without consent. There was no indication of a crime.
21800 block of 97th Avenue West: Items were taken from an unlocked car.
May 7
23600 block of Highway 99: Two unknown suspects stole merchandise from a business and fled.
600 block of 174th Street Southwest: A man reported his vehicle was prowled and tools were stolen.
7200 block of 213th Place Southwest: A school reported an assault that occurred off campus.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man kidnapped his ex-wife. The ex-wife was able to call 911 and escape. The man was not located, and the investigation is ongoing.
23400 block of Highway 99: A woman had her vehicle vandalized and license plate stolen.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man was booked for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.
