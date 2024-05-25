Edmonds Police Blotter: May 14-21, 2024

May 14
22700 block 82nd Avenue West: A business was defrauded by an unknown suspect.
22100 block 92nd Avenue West: A welfare check was done for an adult male. No police assistance was needed.
23800 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for obstructing a law enforcement officer.
7900 block 228th Street Southwest: A vehicle was malicously vandalized. No suspect information.
7600 block 230th Street Southwest: Unknown juveniles caused property damage to two apartment doors. No suspects located at this time.
7700 block 216th Street Southwest: A resident reported fraud and provided suspect information.
23600 block Highway 99: Police made a behavioral health contact.
22600 block 66th Avenue West: An assist to Mountlake Terrace police led to the discovery of an assault between brothers and an arrest.
May 15
22300 block 66th Avenue West: Edmonds officers assisted Mountlake Terrace police in apprehending a suspect.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from a grocery store. The suspect was not located.
9500 block Bowdoin Way: Graffiti at a park was reported. There were no known suspects.
23800 block Highway 99: A man was given a trespass notice.
20200 block 81st Avenue West: Property was damaged by an unknown suspect.
600 Bell Street: A woman suspiciously looked inside mailboxes and tried to open a door from a residence. She was not identified.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole store merchandise and left through the emergency exits. He fled in a vehicle prior to police arrival.
212th Street Southwest/76th Avenue West: A man was booked for first-degree negligent driving.
21500 block 80th Avenue West: A female juvenile and her mother were involved in a verbal argument. Police determined no assault occured.
May 16
20000 block 81st Avenue West: A man called dispatch to report he heard someone break into the residence. No suspect information at this time.
22600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for multiple warrants and transferred to the Lynnwood Police Department.
23200 block Highway 99: Police administered Nalaxone and performed CPR on an overdosing woman. She was revived.
19200 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into jail for an outstanding warrant.
23600 block 79th Avenue West: Theft from a vehicle was reported. No suspect information.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for theft.
23100 block 100th Avenue West: A child was exposed to a substance in a donated backpack.
21000 block 76th Avenue West: Police made a behavioral health contact.
9500 block 244th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered in an apartment parking lot.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was wanted for second-degree theft.
100 block Third Avenue South: A behavioral health contact was reported.
May 17
600 block Main Street: A townhome was burglarized. No suspects located on scene.
600 block Main Street: An apartment unit was found to have pry marks at the front door. Unknown at this time if entry was gained.
Pine Street/6th Avenue South: A resident reported a fire at the park. A portable toilet was burned to the ground.
23600 block Highway 99: An unknown suspect scratched the victim’s car door.
7200 block 220th Street Southwest: Two women had a verbal disagrement while driving. No criminal charges at this time.
22800 block 100th Avenue West: A man had a wallet stolen and fraudulent charges attempted. No suspect information at this time.
23700 block 104th Avenue West: Found property was placed into evidence for safekeeping.
400 block Admiral Way: A verbal altercation was reported between two women.
22800 block 100th Avenue West: A woman’s wallet was stolen out of her pocket, resulting in her bank account being depleted. No suspects.
20800 block 82nd Avenue West: Police received a third-party report of a woman reporting financial and physical abuse by a guardian.
21500 block 72nd Avenue West: A woman was formally trespassed from an adult living center.
23200 block Wachusett Road: Police made a behavioral health contact.
24100 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted from a retail store and fled in a vehicle prior to police arrival.
9700 block Edmonds Way: A woman was wanted for third-degree theft.
7400 block 208th Streeet Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
May 18
21400 block 72nd Avenue West: A man was reported missing from a residential care facility.
23400 block 75th Avenue West: A woman lost money through fraud. No suspects were identified.
8300 block 238th Street Southwest: A welfare check led to giving a man naloxone.
22600 block 76th Avenue West: A woman reported malicious mischief at an automobile tire shop.
23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for multiple warrants.
24100 block Highway 99: A woman stole merchandise from a store and fled on foot.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: Juvenile males arrived at Swedish Edmonds Hospital with gunshot wound.
May 19
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for burglary.
23900 block Highway 99: A man was booked for a misdemeanor warrant.
1400 block Olympic View Drive: Police responded to a domestic disturbance and a subject was taken to the hospital for voluntary mental health treatment.
100 block Olympic Avenue: A man found a bike.
800 block Main Street: Adult roommates had a disagreement with each other. A report was taken for documentation.
May 20
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked for DUI.
8400 block 214th Place Southwest: Police assisted medics with an elderly man who fell and could not get up.
8900 block 196th Street Southwest: A broken mailbox was reported.
18200 block 80th Avenue West: A woman reported mail theft from her residence.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from a grocery store.
8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was left unlocked and possibly prowled. Nothing was stolen, no damage and no suspect information.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked for theft and possession of a controlled substance.
19900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on a theft warrant.
9100 block 220th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for DUI after a collision and booked into Snohomish County Jail.
21100 block 72nd Avenue West: A woman was trespassed from a location.
800 block Main Street: Police responded to a verbal argument between roommates.
7700 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal altercation occurred between family members.
23900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a warrant.
May 21
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a warrant.
8500 block 240th Street Southwest: Police received reports of people camping and drug activity on the property.
200 block Main Street: A woman reported malicious mischief against city property.
10100 block Edmonds Way: A man was trespassed from a business.
8000 block 212th Street Southwest: Police investigated a license plate reader alert for a stolen vehicle.
22000 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for hit-and-run, second-degree driving with a suspended license and first-degree negligent driving.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman stole items from Winco and was booked into jail.
24100 block Highway 99: Two subjects stole merchandise and fled on foot prior to police arrival.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.