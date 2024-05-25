Edmonds Police Blotter: May 14-21, 2024

May 14

22700 block 82nd Avenue West: A business was defrauded by an unknown suspect.

22100 block 92nd Avenue West: A welfare check was done for an adult male. No police assistance was needed.

23800 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for obstructing a law enforcement officer.

7900 block 228th Street Southwest: A vehicle was malicously vandalized. No suspect information.

7600 block 230th Street Southwest: Unknown juveniles caused property damage to two apartment doors. No suspects located at this time.

7700 block 216th Street Southwest: A resident reported fraud and provided suspect information.

23600 block Highway 99: Police made a behavioral health contact.

22600 block 66th Avenue West: An assist to Mountlake Terrace police led to the discovery of an assault between brothers and an arrest.

May 15

22300 block 66th Avenue West: Edmonds officers assisted Mountlake Terrace police in apprehending a suspect.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from a grocery store. The suspect was not located.

9500 block Bowdoin Way: Graffiti at a park was reported. There were no known suspects.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was given a trespass notice.

20200 block 81st Avenue West: Property was damaged by an unknown suspect.

600 Bell Street: A woman suspiciously looked inside mailboxes and tried to open a door from a residence. She was not identified.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole store merchandise and left through the emergency exits. He fled in a vehicle prior to police arrival.

212th Street Southwest/76th Avenue West: A man was booked for first-degree negligent driving.

21500 block 80th Avenue West: A female juvenile and her mother were involved in a verbal argument. Police determined no assault occured.

May 16

20000 block 81st Avenue West: A man called dispatch to report he heard someone break into the residence. No suspect information at this time.

22600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for multiple warrants and transferred to the Lynnwood Police Department.

23200 block Highway 99: Police administered Nalaxone and performed CPR on an overdosing woman. She was revived.

19200 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into jail for an outstanding warrant.

23600 block 79th Avenue West: Theft from a vehicle was reported. No suspect information.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for theft.

23100 block 100th Avenue West: A child was exposed to a substance in a donated backpack.

21000 block 76th Avenue West: Police made a behavioral health contact.

9500 block 244th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered in an apartment parking lot.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was wanted for second-degree theft.

100 block Third Avenue South: A behavioral health contact was reported.

May 17

600 block Main Street: A townhome was burglarized. No suspects located on scene.

600 block Main Street: An apartment unit was found to have pry marks at the front door. Unknown at this time if entry was gained.

Pine Street/6th Avenue South: A resident reported a fire at the park. A portable toilet was burned to the ground.

23600 block Highway 99: An unknown suspect scratched the victim’s car door.

7200 block 220th Street Southwest: Two women had a verbal disagrement while driving. No criminal charges at this time.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: A man had a wallet stolen and fraudulent charges attempted. No suspect information at this time.

23700 block 104th Avenue West: Found property was placed into evidence for safekeeping.

400 block Admiral Way: A verbal altercation was reported between two women.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: A woman’s wallet was stolen out of her pocket, resulting in her bank account being depleted. No suspects.

20800 block 82nd Avenue West: Police received a third-party report of a woman reporting financial and physical abuse by a guardian.

21500 block 72nd Avenue West: A woman was formally trespassed from an adult living center.

23200 block Wachusett Road: Police made a behavioral health contact.

24100 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted from a retail store and fled in a vehicle prior to police arrival.

9700 block Edmonds Way: A woman was wanted for third-degree theft.

7400 block 208th Streeet Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

May 18

21400 block 72nd Avenue West: A man was reported missing from a residential care facility.

23400 block 75th Avenue West: A woman lost money through fraud. No suspects were identified.

8300 block 238th Street Southwest: A welfare check led to giving a man naloxone.

22600 block 76th Avenue West: A woman reported malicious mischief at an automobile tire shop.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for multiple warrants.

24100 block Highway 99: A woman stole merchandise from a store and fled on foot.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Juvenile males arrived at Swedish Edmonds Hospital with gunshot wound.

May 19

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for burglary.

23900 block Highway 99: A man was booked for a misdemeanor warrant.

1400 block Olympic View Drive: Police responded to a domestic disturbance and a subject was taken to the hospital for voluntary mental health treatment.

100 block Olympic Avenue: A man found a bike.

800 block Main Street: Adult roommates had a disagreement with each other. A report was taken for documentation.

May 20

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked for DUI.

8400 block 214th Place Southwest: Police assisted medics with an elderly man who fell and could not get up.

8900 block 196th Street Southwest: A broken mailbox was reported.

18200 block 80th Avenue West: A woman reported mail theft from her residence.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from a grocery store.

8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was left unlocked and possibly prowled. Nothing was stolen, no damage and no suspect information.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked for theft and possession of a controlled substance.

19900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on a theft warrant.

9100 block 220th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for DUI after a collision and booked into Snohomish County Jail.

21100 block 72nd Avenue West: A woman was trespassed from a location.

800 block Main Street: Police responded to a verbal argument between roommates.

7700 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal altercation occurred between family members.

23900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a warrant.

May 21

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a warrant.

8500 block 240th Street Southwest: Police received reports of people camping and drug activity on the property.

200 block Main Street: A woman reported malicious mischief against city property.

10100 block Edmonds Way: A man was trespassed from a business.

8000 block 212th Street Southwest: Police investigated a license plate reader alert for a stolen vehicle.

22000 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for hit-and-run, second-degree driving with a suspended license and first-degree negligent driving.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman stole items from Winco and was booked into jail.

24100 block Highway 99: Two subjects stole merchandise and fled on foot prior to police arrival.