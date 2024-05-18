Edmonds Police Blotter: May 7-13, 2024

May 7

23400 block Highway 99: A woman had her vehicle vandalized and license plate stolen. No suspect information.

500 block Main Street: A man and woman stole merchandise from a business and fled the scene.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

May 8

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole items from a store. He was not located.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole from a store and drove away in a vehicle. No arrest was made.

23200 block 100th Avenue West: Juvenile students found pills on the school property.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked into a Kirkland jail for his warrant.

8700 block 182nd Place West: A man was booked into jail after he assaulted a firefighter.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for being an out-of-state fugitive.

May 9

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from a grocery store.

23632 block Highway 99: A woman stole property from a business. She was not located.

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen from a residence.

21000 block 76th Avenue West: Police received a referral for an elderly male possibly being financially exploited. No crime was established at this time.

700 block Caspers Street: Three men living together got into an argument.

21000 block 76th Avenue West: Police investigated suspicious circumstances at residential care facility.

8400 block 188th Street Southwest: Threats were made on a school bus.

10100 block Edmonds Way: Two women stole merchandise from a store.

100 block Railroad Avenue: A juvenile was bitten by a dog.

23300 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for assault and resisting arrest after a multi-hour barricade.

430o block 212th Street Southwest: Edmonds K9 unit assisted a neighboring agency with a stolen vehicle recovery investigation.

May 10

23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole merchandise from a grocery store. She was not located.

23600 block Highway 99: Two adults stole from a business.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A man had his vehicle stolen overnight by an unknown suspect.

23600 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted from a grocery store. He was not located.

23600 block Highway 99: Police responded to a physical altercation between two males. The involved parties did not want to press charges.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked for theft from a grocery store.

19500 block 80th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for domestic violence assault and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

21600 block 81st Avenue West: Juveniles threw a rock into a window. They were not located.

300 block Admiral Way: Fishing gear was stolen from a boat. No suspect information.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for first-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and having a loaded rifle in a vehicle.

May 11

22100 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a motel property.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A cell phone was discovered abandoned at a park.

200 block Edmonds Way: Officers contacted a reported stolen vehicle; it was being driven by the registered owner.

1100 block C Avenue: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A mismatched license plate was collected off a vehicle and submitted for destruction.

21900 block Highway 99: A juvenile male was trespassed for stealing.

23200 block Highway 99: A man was booked for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was investigated on suspicion of theft.

May 12

7300 block 215th Street Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for residential burglary, DUI, fourth-degree assault, malicious mischief and a warrant.

600 block Melody Lane: A decomposed canine skull was found in the yard of a residence.

7200 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was booked for hit and run.

100 block West Dayton Street: A man was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail for physical control of a motor vehicle after being found slumped over at the wheel.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a location.

800 block Cary Road: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on a warrant.

21300 block 80th Avenue West: A juvenile male bit his mom on the arm. Charges were referred to the juvenile detention center.

May 13

10200 block 3rd Avenue Southeast: Edmonds PD provided an assist to Everett Police Department with attempting to locate two motor vehicle theft suspects. The suspects were detained by police officers and a police dog track was conducted to confirm their involvement.

4th Avenue North/Main Street: A woman found a ring on the ground.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole property from a business. He was not located.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man reported his daughter missing.

7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered in a parking lot.

22400 block Highway 99: A vehicle was abandoned.

1200 block Viewland Way: A woman reported a phone scam.

10100 block Edmonds Way: A bicycle was stolen from the front of a store. Suspect information was provided.