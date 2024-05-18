Edmonds Police Blotter: May 7-13, 2024

May 7
23400 block Highway 99: A woman had her vehicle vandalized and license plate stolen. No suspect information.
500 block Main Street: A man and woman stole merchandise from a business and fled the scene.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.
May 8
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole items from a store. He was not located.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole from a store and drove away in a vehicle. No arrest was made.
23200 block 100th Avenue West: Juvenile students found pills on the school property.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked into a Kirkland jail for his warrant.
8700 block 182nd Place West: A man was booked into jail after he assaulted a firefighter.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for being an out-of-state fugitive.
May 9
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from a grocery store.
23632 block Highway 99: A woman stole property from a business. She was not located.
9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen from a residence.
21000 block 76th Avenue West: Police received a referral for an elderly male possibly being financially exploited. No crime was established at this time.
700 block Caspers Street: Three men living together got into an argument.
21000 block 76th Avenue West: Police investigated suspicious circumstances at residential care facility.
8400 block 188th Street Southwest: Threats were made on a school bus.
10100 block Edmonds Way: Two women stole merchandise from a store.
100 block Railroad Avenue: A juvenile was bitten by a dog.
23300 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for assault and resisting arrest after a multi-hour barricade.
430o block 212th Street Southwest: Edmonds K9 unit assisted a neighboring agency with a stolen vehicle recovery investigation.
May 10
23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole merchandise from a grocery store. She was not located.
23600 block Highway 99: Two adults stole from a business.
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A man had his vehicle stolen overnight by an unknown suspect.
23600 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted from a grocery store. He was not located.
23600 block Highway 99: Police responded to a physical altercation between two males. The involved parties did not want to press charges.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked for theft from a grocery store.
19500 block 80th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for domestic violence assault and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.
21600 block 81st Avenue West: Juveniles threw a rock into a window. They were not located.
300 block Admiral Way: Fishing gear was stolen from a boat. No suspect information.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for first-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and having a loaded rifle in a vehicle.
May 11
22100 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a motel property.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A cell phone was discovered abandoned at a park.
200 block Edmonds Way: Officers contacted a reported stolen vehicle; it was being driven by the registered owner.
1100 block C Avenue: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A mismatched license plate was collected off a vehicle and submitted for destruction.
21900 block Highway 99: A juvenile male was trespassed for stealing.
23200 block Highway 99: A man was booked for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was investigated on suspicion of theft.
May 12
7300 block 215th Street Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for residential burglary, DUI, fourth-degree assault, malicious mischief and a warrant.
600 block Melody Lane: A decomposed canine skull was found in the yard of a residence.
7200 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was booked for hit and run.
100 block West Dayton Street: A man was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail for physical control of a motor vehicle after being found slumped over at the wheel.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a location.
800 block Cary Road: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on a warrant.
21300 block 80th Avenue West: A juvenile male bit his mom on the arm. Charges were referred to the juvenile detention center.
May 13
10200 block 3rd Avenue Southeast: Edmonds PD provided an assist to Everett Police Department with attempting to locate two motor vehicle theft suspects. The suspects were detained by police officers and a police dog track was conducted to confirm their involvement.
4th Avenue North/Main Street: A woman found a ring on the ground.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole property from a business. He was not located.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man reported his daughter missing.
7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered in a parking lot.
22400 block Highway 99: A vehicle was abandoned.
1200 block Viewland Way: A woman reported a phone scam.
10100 block Edmonds Way: A bicycle was stolen from the front of a store. Suspect information was provided.
