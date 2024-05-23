Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for May 28, 2024

May 28, 2024

7:00pm

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (Each comment shall generally be limited to 3 minutes or less and shall be limited to Port business)

V. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of Payments

B. Authorization for Executive Director to Write off $6,405.03

VI. PRESENTATIONS

A. Annie Crawley Update

B. Puget Sound Regional Council

VII. POSSIBLE ACTION

VIII. INFORMATION

IX. CITY OF EDMONDS AND WOODWAY REPORTS

X. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

XI. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

XII. WORKSHOP

A. Association Engagement

XIII. EXECUTIVE SESSION

XIV. ADJOURNMENT

Please join the Port of Edmonds Commission Meeting in person at our new address at 471 Admiral Way or join us remotely via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86311829771 or Audio/Mobile 1.253.215.8782 US Meeting ID: 863 1182 9771

Public comments are limited to Port business and generally must be three minutes or less in length. Comments can be made in person or through Zoom during the public comments portion of the meeting, or emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.org prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record. Comments submitted through email on the day of the meeting that are not included in that meeting will be included in the next meeting.

