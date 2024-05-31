Edmonds preschool teacher wins $200K in state lottery scratch game

An Edmonds preschool teacher who purchased a lottery ticket while running errands has won a $200,000 Scratch prize.

The teacher, identified as J.C., is a lifelong Edmonds resident. She visited the Edmonds Safeway in the 23600 block of Highway 99 on May 11 to grab a coffee with her mom before they headed out to run errands. According to a press release from the Washington State Lottery, while at the store she stopped at the lottery vending machine. Using the $10 she had won from a previous Scratch game, she purchased a Cash Stacks Scratch ticket and slipped it into her pocket before carrying on with her day, the press release said.

Later that night, while unwinding in front of the TV, J.C. remembered she had not yet scratched her ticket. When she saw one of her numbers matched the winning number on the ticket for the $200,000 prize, she was in disbelief. J.C. used the Washington’s Lottery app to double check. She also showed her mom, who confirmed her ticket won the game’s top prize.

With her winnings, J.C. plans to buy herself a new car and take a trip to Ireland, a destination she has long dreamed of exploring.