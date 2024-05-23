Edmonds VFW, American Legion Posts to help celebrate Memorial Day at events

VFW Post 8870 and American Legion Post 66, both in Edmonds, will help celebrate Memorial Day on Monday, May 27 by participating in three separate events.

Members of the posts and a color guard will attend ceremonies at a program set for 11 a.m. at the Edmonds Memorial Cemetery, located at 820 15th St. S.W.

At 1:30 p.m., they will also hold an unveiling of a new bench at the Edmonds Veterans Plaza honoring Gold Star Families. Also speaking at the event will be representatives from the City of Edmonds, the Gold Star Families Foundation, and the Fallen Heroes Project. The Veterans Plaza is located at 250 5th Ave. N.

After the event at the Veterans Plaza, the VFW and American Legion will host an Open House at their Edmonds post, located at 117 6th Ave. S.