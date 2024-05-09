EWHS Spirit Night at Mariners vs. Rangers June 15 — order tickets by May 12

Are you a proud Edmonds-Woodway Warrior, past or present? Or a proud Edmonds Tiger?

Join the EWHS Parent Staff Organization for Edmonds-Woodway High School Spirit Night as the Mariners take on division rivals the Texas Rangers at 4:15 p.m. Saturday, June 15.

Order your choice of main (100) level or view (300) level tickets to enjoy and join dedicated sections to show your Edmonds-Woodway spirit while cheering on the Mariners. Deadline to order your tickets is Sunday, May 12. Order tickets at EWHSPSO.org

Proceeds support EWHS Parent Staff Organization grants and programs.