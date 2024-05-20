Fire Marshal: Take extra precautions to avoid outdoor burns

Nothing feels more like summer than getting together to barbeque, gathering around a fire pit, or roasting marshmallows over a campfire. However, as the season is getting dryer, it is important to review fire safety tips to ensure proper preparedness.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration in 2022, 41% of outdoor fires were set unintentionally. The 2022 Fires in Washington report states there were 2,687 fire incidents from unintentional or careless sources which resulted in $52,981,949 in losses.

When recreational burns are permitted within your county, it is critical to be safe and prepared when handling fire. Remember to check frequently for burn bans or local restrictions in your area.

Here are some things you can do to make sure you are practicing fire safety:

• Click here to check for current bans.

• Clean your grill before operating it.

• Keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet away from grills.

• Keep fire pits 10 feet from your home or any flammable or combustible materials.

• Keep a campfire 25 feet from tents and anything that can burn.

• Never leave a fire unattended.

• Keep a water source nearby.

• Always properly extinguish your fire.

• Check the weather before igniting any fire source.

• Plan an alternative activity if necessary.

For more information, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 360-596-3904.