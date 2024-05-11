Free Verdant cooking class — Sheet Pan Dinners with A Southwest Flair — May 15

The Verdant Health Commission will be hosting a free cooking class Wednesday, May 15 designed to show participants ways for using versatile tofu.
Registered dietician Amy Reuter will show you how to liven up your weeknight dinners without a lot of fuss or cleanup, making Sheet Pan Chili Lime Salmon and Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas. She will also provide tips on creating additional nutrient-packed sheet pan dinners.
The hourlong class beginning at 6 p.m. and will be held both virtually and in-person at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.
It is recommended that in-person attendees come to the demo kitchen 10 minutes in advance. As this is a hybrid class, participants can also watch online using Zoom. Register for the course here.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.