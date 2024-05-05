Free Verdant cooking with tofu class May 8

The Verdant Health Commission will be hosting a free cooking class Wednesday, May 8 designed to show participants ways for using versatile tofu.

Registered dietician Christy Goff will demonstrate how to transform tofu from a bland and uninspiring ingredient into a canvas for endless culinary potential. The hourlong class beginning at 1 p.m. will be held both virtually and in-person at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

It is recommended that in-person attendees come to the demo kitchen 10 minutes in advance. As this is a hybrid class, participants can also watch online using Zoom. Register for the course here.