Future stewards lend a hand to baby salmon

Last week marked the final releases this year of “baby” coho salmon from Edmonds’ Willow Creek Salmon Hatchery into local streams to help the salmon populations in Puget Sound. On hand to help were community volunteers including future stewards of the environment and even Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen.

This was the eighth year that the Edmonds Stream Team, Sound Salmon Solutions and community volunteers released baby coho salmon into local streams. This cooperative effort with the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife to improve salmon populations in Puget Sound creeks started with Shell Creek in 2017 and has since expanded to Willow Creek, Shellabarger Creek, Perrinville Creek, Northstream Creek, Lunds Gulch Creek (in Meadowdale Park), and Boeing Creek (in Shoreline).

According to Edmonds Stream Team leader Joe Scordino, these baby coho salmon will live and feed in these creeks until next spring, when they will be old enough to head out to sea to grow into adult salmon. “And the good news for these salmon is that they have a growing group of environmental stewards in Edmonds who will watch out for them and their essential stream habitat,” Scordino said.